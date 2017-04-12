Fire chief applications are open

Applications are now open for the open Ridgefield fire chief position.

“We have sent out notices that the position is open, and we have received at least one application,” First Selectman Rudy Marconi told The Press on Tuesday, April 11.

He said that technically the town has two applications, since interim Chief Jerry Myers is a strong contender.

The Board of Selectmen discussed the possibilities at its meeting Wednesday, April 5.

Selectmen debated whether to promote from within and give Myers the position, or interview outside applicants before making a decision.

“Can’t we just promote him?” asked Selectman Bob Hebert.

Selectwoman Maureen Kozlark thought opening up the application process to outside candidates would be more fair.

“I still think we should go out and see what’s available. We owe it to the town to do the search,” she said.