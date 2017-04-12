The Ridgefield Press

Mapleshade Cemetery walking tour scheduled for April 30

By Hannah Barber on April 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Timothy Keeler (George Hancock) will give a tour of Mapleshade Cemetery Sunday, April 30. — Jerry Kiernan photo

The Town of Ridgefield’s Graveyard Restoration Committee is hosting a self-guided walking tour in Mapleshade Cemetery. The walking tour is a part of The Battle of Ridgefield weekend.

Along with the Jerusalem Masonic 49 Lodge and the 1777 Wooster — Sons of Liberty Foundation, this self-guided walking tour is a part of Ridgefield’s town wide celebration of the 240th anniversary of The Battle of Ridgefield. The walk will take guests to the final resting places of some of Ridgefield’s finest Revolutionary War veterans and notable townspeople during this tremulous time in the founding of America.

Some of the grave sites on the tour include proprietors of the famous Keeler Tavern, a fierce citizen warrior, the starter of “Farmers Against the Crown”, the homeowner of the Howe house mystery, a soldier that served under General Wooster, and many other Patriots (and a Tory or two.)

Volunteers in Revolutionary War-era attire will be at select grave sites to bring these Ridgefielder’s stories to life.

The tour is set for Sunday, April 30th from 1:00-4:00pm. Parking is available in Mapleshade Cemetery. The entrance is located at the corner of Mapleshade Road and North Street.

For any questions, please contact committee member Hannah Barber at 203-244-8408.

