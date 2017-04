Genevieve Murko Scott, 97, of Ridgefield, wife of the late Lawrence Scott, died on Saturday, April 8, at Bethel Health Care in Bethel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 19, at 10:15 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Ridgefield.

Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery. Friends will be received in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Tuesday, April 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.