Bob Sommer, 58, Silver Spring Country Club manager, avid boater

Bob Sommer passed away on April 12th after a long and valiant battle with leiomyosarcoma, with his loving family by his side and a short distance from Nantucket Sound, where he spent many happy hours boating and fishing.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife of 31 years, Monica, and three children and their spouses: Rick and Maia Sommer of Folly Beach, South Carolina, Patrick and Lexie Sommer of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Beth and Corey Lamb of Denver, Colorado. Bob also was an extraordinarily proud and loving grandfather of five beautiful children: Hazel and Remington; Charlotte and Evelyn; and Claire.

He also leaves his sister Betsy and brother Tom, who both loved and admired their little brother. He will be missed by nieces and nephews in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Colorado and by his many friends in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

Bob Sommer was born on October 21, 1958 in Boston and graduated from Belmont, Massachusetts public schools. He attended Michigan State University and received a degree in Hospitality Management from the University of New Haven. From an early age, Bob was interested in cooking and learned the trade in restaurants in Cambridge, Concord and Cape Cod.

Combining his love of golf and the hospitality industry, Bob accepted a position as assistant manager at Silver Spring Country Club in 1984. The following year, he became general manager at the club, a position he held for the next 32 years. He oversaw major construction and renovation projects at Silver Spring, including the main clubhouse and surrounding properties and was served as President of the Connecticut Club Managers Association from 2007 to 2008. More importantly, he became a trusted friend to generations of Silver Spring members and families.

Bob was also an avid boater and enjoyed hours on Nantucket Sound in search of bluefish and striped bass or heading to Martha’s Vineyard for an afternoon of fun with his family. He was an adventurous cook, and liked nothing more than to open his home after spending hours in his kitchen with Monica preparing dinner and selecting wines for family and friends. Always a proud Bostonian, he celebrated all of Boston’s sports victories and titles, especially those of his beloved New England Patriots.

He will be missed by his family and friends, who will always remember his loyalty, generosity and unique sense of humor.

A memorial service is planned for 12pm Sunday April 23rd at Belle Haven Yacht Club.

In lieu of flowers, Bob’s family respectfully asks that donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. https://www.justgive.org/rasmemorial