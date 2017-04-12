The Ridgefield Press

Littered alcohol bottles irk Ridgefield community

By The Ridgefield Press on April 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Bottles of Jagermeister have been found on Branchville Road. — Michele Williams photo

Ridgefield residents all over town — from Branchville Road to Pound Street to Neds Mountain Road — have voiced complaints about littered alcohol bottles on the side of roads.

“If you have a penchant for peppermint liquor or other weird-sounding alcohol, please stop throwing your empty bottles onto the verge on Branchville Road. Every week I’m picking these up,’ said Michele Williams. ‘Take them home or, better still, stop drinking and driving.”

Other residents have reported finding beer bottles and cans, and another said she found a vodka bottle near her kids’ school bus stop.

 

