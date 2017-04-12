The Ridgefield Press

Ridgefield property transfers: April 3-6

By The Ridgefield Press on April 12, 2017 in Business, Community, News, People, Town Government · 0 Comments

Four houses and one condominium worth a total of $2,465,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between April 3 and 6. The town received $6,163 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

26 North Street: Dawn Torres of Danbury to Curbsaver LLC of Maple Shade Road, April 3, $225,000.

11 Strawberry Ridge Road: Rex Thrasher of Redding to Dennis and Charlene Rees of Englewood, N.J., April 3, $825,000.

3 Island Path (Fox Hill): Jason Kessler to Caryatid LLC of Abbott Avenue, April 4, $178,000.

20 Ramapoo Hill Road: Lawrence and Melissa Dunn of Oak Knoll Road to Corrie and Kelli Madden of Boerne, Texas, April 4, $587,500.

321 Bennetts Farm Road: John A. Ravenna Trust of New York, N.Y., to Joseph and Joan Ferrari of New Canaan, April 5, $650,000.

Related posts:

  1. Ridgefield property transfers: March 8-13
  2. Ridgefield property transfers: Nov. 1-3
  3. Ridgefield property transfers: Dec. 1-12
  4. Ridgefield property transfers: Feb. 15-21

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Bob Sommer, 58, Silver Spring Country Club manager, avid boater Next Post Lauretti prepares to raise funds in next run for governor
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress