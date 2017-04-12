Ridgefield property transfers: April 3-6

Four houses and one condominium worth a total of $2,465,500 changed hands in deeds filed with Town Clerk Barbara Serfilippi between April 3 and 6. The town received $6,163 in conveyance taxes from the transfers, which included:

26 North Street: Dawn Torres of Danbury to Curbsaver LLC of Maple Shade Road, April 3, $225,000.

11 Strawberry Ridge Road: Rex Thrasher of Redding to Dennis and Charlene Rees of Englewood, N.J., April 3, $825,000.

3 Island Path (Fox Hill): Jason Kessler to Caryatid LLC of Abbott Avenue, April 4, $178,000.

20 Ramapoo Hill Road: Lawrence and Melissa Dunn of Oak Knoll Road to Corrie and Kelli Madden of Boerne, Texas, April 4, $587,500.

321 Bennetts Farm Road: John A. Ravenna Trust of New York, N.Y., to Joseph and Joan Ferrari of New Canaan, April 5, $650,000.