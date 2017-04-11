Boys lacrosse: Greenwich tops Ridgefield, 8-7, in OT

Jack Feda’s goal with 2:07 left in overtime gave the Greenwich High boys lacrosse team an 8-7 victory over Ridgefield on Tuesday afternoon at Cardinal Stadium in Greenwich.

Off a reset, Feda took the ball from behind the Ridgefield goal, put a move on a defender and sent a shot from a sharp angle past goalie Daniel Parson for the game-winner.

Feda’s goal came after an impressive Ridgefield comeback, led by sophomore midfielder Weston Carpenter, who finished with five goals and an assist. The Tigers trailed 7-3 entering the final quarter but scored four unanswered goals – the last three from Carpenter — to tie the game with 7.6 seconds left in regulation.

Greenwich’s Bailey Savio won the face-off to start the four-minute overtime and the Tigers never got the ball back. Parson made two great saves to deny Matt Baugher and Feda on shots from close range before Feda scored on the reset, which came after a brief injury stoppage.

For three quarters, an overtime period appeared highly unlikely. Greenwich dominated the first half, building a 6-2 lead by the break, and maintained its four-goal advantage, at 7-3, after each team scored once in the third quarter.

Ridgefield’s rally began when defenseman Noah Isaacson checked a Greenwich player to the turf and scooped up the loose ball. Isaacson fed Greg Gatto, who sprinted through midfield and passed to an open Reid Kagan for a goal with 7:43 to play.

Carpenter made it 7-5 by scoring on a wraparound shot with 5:04 remaining and then added another goal — off a sweet skip pass from Dawson Muller — with 2:43 left to get the Tigers within one.

Following a Ridgefield penalty, Greenwich tried to run out the clock. But another nice takeaway by Isaacson gave the Tigers possession with 24 seconds to go. After an injury timeout, Gatto started with the ball near his own goal and passed to Luke Gaydos, who fed Carpenter on the right side of the Cardinals’ net. Carpenter used two spin moves to get some space on his defender and sent a high shot from a minuscule angle past the Greenwich goalie to tie the score with 7.6 seconds remaining.

Ridgefield (1-1) had the momentum going into the extra session, but Savio won the crucial face-off and Feda scored to end the contest.

Greenwich (3-1) controlled the first 15 minutes, building a 4-0 lead before Carpenter scored with 8:11 left in the second quarter. Baugher responded with a goal eight seconds later for Greenwich, but Kagan converted off a nice feed from Carpenter to cut Ridgefield’s deficit to 5-2. Greenwich’s Anderson Muir got final goal of the opening half on an acrobatic shot with under five minutes left.

Carpenter’s second goal was matched by a Greenwich tally in the third period, leaving the Tigers trailing 7-3 going into the final 12 minutes.