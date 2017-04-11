Paul V. Hutchins, 80, former resident, UPS worker

Paul V. Hutchins, “Hutch”, of Bethel, CT, formerly of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2017 at the age of 80. He was the loving husband of Mrs. Jeanne (McCarthy) Hutchins. Paul was born on May 4, 1936 in Syracuse, NY; a son of the late Virgil and Laura (Lindenmeyer) Hutchins. He grew up in Syracuse, graduating from Syracuse University where he was a member of Psi Upsilon.

He served in the Army during peace time for the NSA.

Paul met his wife, Jeanne, in Skaneateles, NY and they were married on August 7, 1965.

He was a 30 year career Sales Executive with General Foods and lived in New Jersey, Delaware, Kansas and finally settled in Ridgefield for the past 43 years.

In his retirement, Paul enjoyed working at the UPS Store in Ridgefield; it made his day greeting people. He also enjoyed the great outdoors, spending time with family and telling stories of his past. Paul was such a kind, happy soul and will always remain in our hearts that way.

Paul is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jeanne and their three children; Catherine Cuny and her husband, Douglas, David Hutchins and his wife, Jennifer and Amy Preveza and her husband, Craig. He is also survived by 6 loving grandchildren; Natalie, Maggie, Celia, Kelly, Ryan and Bridget. “Pa Hutch” adored and looked forward to every minute spent with his grandchildren. In addition to his wife, children and grandchildren, Paul is survived by a brother, Don, a sister, Linda and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 14, 2017 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will be private and at the direction of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness: 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive – Suite 100; Columbia, MD 21046 or online at www.blindness.org.

In memory of Paul, enjoy a long walk outdoors, do a puzzle and remember to greet everyone with a smile and enjoy every minute of every day.