New Canaan twins find solace as dreams are realized

Over the years, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has been consistent in granting the wishes of local kids, but none of it would be possible without the help of everyone within the community. As the need for wishes grows, so does the need for continued generosity. With 70% of wishes involving air travel, the miles donated will be extremely beneficial for the Wish Kids. The HAN Network is supporting Make-A-Wish Connecticut with the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign. With a goal of 300,000 donated airline miles, you can help make travel wishes come true.

Having one child with a life-threatening illness is hard enough on a family. Both Nick and Max Marti, twins from New Canaan, have lived their entire lives with rare conditions, creating double the anxiety for their family — double the doctor appointments, double the hospital visits, nothing two twin boys ever dreamed they’d have to face.

When Make-A-Wish Connecticut met the Marti twins, it was clear that their family needed the chance to spend time together away from the day-to-day struggles they had endured for years on end. Both wishes would take place in the same year; Nick wished to travel to Atlantis in the Bahamas, and Max wished to visit NASCAR in North Carolina.

Both trips would provide a family experience they never thought they’d be able to enjoy, and the entire spring season was jam-packed with the adventures they craved.

It started with the twins’ wish-granting delivery party, which consisted of their family, friends, nurses, and many community members, all engaging in bowling, laser tag, and other games. High-end sports cars lined the parking lot of the bowling alley when Nick and Max arrived, appealing to Max’s NASCAR wish. Upon their grand entrance, the boys realized that the interior of the event was themed as “Under the Sea” for Nick’s Atlantis wish.

Their first excursion was Nick’s wish, flying to Atlantis in the Bahamas, where they realized that neither the twins nor their sister had ever been on a beach or in the ocean before. Being so busy with appointments and all things medical, they hadn’t had much time for themselves. The boys and the family finally had some time to relax and spend quality time with each other.

Their next journey was a visit to NASCAR for Max’s wish. Previously, at the Make-A-Wish Walk at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, Max was featured and was escorted in his go-cart by a plethora of top-notch race cars. Now the boys were whisked away with their family to the airport, where they left for North Carolina. Upon their arrival, they experienced the thrills of test tracks, live races, and being surrounded by their heroes in the racing world.

“The boys felt like superstars … they think they’re famous,” Michelle, the twins’ mom, said, laughing.

These trips are an experience that Nick, Max, and the entire family will never forget. Their mother shared how this experience was an icebreaker for the twins; it allowed them to talk about their illness in a positive way, showing how much they’ve grown and benefited from their wishes.

More than 100 Connecticut kids just like Nick and Max are waiting for their wishes to come true in the coming months. You can donate unused Delta or United miles directly to the HAN Network Wishes in Flight Campaign by visiting CT.WISH.ORG/HANNetwork. JetBlue, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines also accept airline miles donations that support Make-A-Wish through their airline mile donation programs, which can be contributed through their individual websites.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Connecticut grants the wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions to enrich the human experience with hope, strength and joy. Wish-come-true experiences can do wonders by providing a much-needed break from lengthy hospital stays and medical treatments. They give back to a child what a serious medical condition can take away — the chance to simply enjoy being a kid. Wish kids choose something that will inspire happiness and allow them to spend precious time with their families. The Connecticut chapter has made more than 2,800 wishes come true since its inception in 1986. Learn more about Connecticut wishes at ct.wish.org, or join Make-A-Wish on Facebook (search Make-A-Wish Connecticut) and follow them on Twitter and Instagram (@MakeAWishCT).