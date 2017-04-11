Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run April 22

The American Heart Association’s Fairfield County Heart Walk and 5K Run will be held on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m., at Sherwood Island State Park in Westport. Check in is at 8:30 a.m. Registration is open online at fairfieldcountyheartwalk.org.

The Heart Walk is the AHA’s biggest annual event, with a goal to raise more than $150,000 for AHA programs and research. Learn more at heart.org.

Companies interested in supporting the Heart Walk with sponsorship or teams should contact Emily Bobowick by calling 203-295-2936 or emailing [email protected]. Registration is open for the Heart Walk online at fairfieldcountyheartwalk.org.