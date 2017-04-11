Ridgefield Academy offers summer camps

Ridgefield Academy (RA) is offering a variety of summer camps to all Ridgefield children this year.

The summer kicks off Wednesday, July 19, with a week of Camp Invention, a program that is designed to excite children who enjoy creative problem solving and entrepreneurship through collaboration.

RA also offers two one-week morning sports clinics in basketball and lacrosse. These clinics are geared to children in the fifth through eighth grade, and will focus on teaching the fundamentals of each sport as well as strategy.

The innovation center program in the afternoons will immerse him or her in technology, and encourage creativity through technology including: video game design, robotics, 3D design and printing, movie creation, or creating a new product.

For younger campers, ages three and four, RA offers Camp Landmark — a program with a low camper-to-counselor ratio that runs for six weeks, with each week having a different theme. Residents may sign up for one week or all six. Activities include: music, art, stories, indoor/outdoor play, technology, cooking/baking in our kitchen lab, and water activities.

Patriot Camp is designed for children entering kindergarten through fifth grade. This six-week program is divided into weekly themes that include activities such as off-campus trips, gardening, art, cooking, water activities, and sports.

Visit www.ridgefieldacademy.org/seasonalprograms for information and online registration. For more information, please contact Donna Kauth at 203.894.1800 x106 or at [email protected].