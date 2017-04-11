Ridgefield’s Mike McIntire wins Pulitzer Prize for international reporting

Ridgefield resident Mike McIntire has another Pulitzer Prize to add to his mantle.

McIntire, a New York Times journalist, was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting, along with several other colleagues, Monday, April 10.

The Times team on the investigative series consisted of reporters Andrew Higgins, Andrew E. Kramer, Neil MacFarquhar, Eric Lipton, Jo Becker, David E. Sanger, Eric Schmitt, Scott Shane, Steven Erlanger, Barry Meier, an McIntire.

The series focused on Russia’s covert projection of power, including the story of how Russian cyber-power invaded the United States.

In total, The Times won three prizes Monday, bringing its total to 122.

To read more about this year’s winners and explore all of The Times’s winners visit nytimes.com/pulitzer.

Here’s the full list of winners from Monday’s Pulitzer Prize ceremony.