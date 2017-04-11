The Ridgefield Press

Dr. Capanna-Hodge expands practice

By The Ridgefield Press on April 11, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Pictured, left to right: Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge; Jackie Brady; Jennifer Zinzi, Chamber executive director; Laura Wolfe; Natalie Bassano; Renee Hyatt; Nancy McDermott; Michele Cousens; and Kathy Giotto-Hicock.

The Chamber of Commerce joined Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge as she introduced her newly expanded practice to friends, family and colleagues March 8. Capanna-Hodge is an educational psychologist and consultant and board-certified neurofeedback practitioner (BCN) who has more than 20 years of experience working with children, teens, adults, and families.

Dr. Capanna-Hodge serves families with an array of conditions, such as ADHD, Lyme disease, depression, anxiety, autism, and more.

Located at 898 Ethan Allen Highway for many years and now in a newly expanded space, Capanna-Hodge said she looks forward to serving more residents.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Thrift Shop: Hold everything
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress