Dr. Capanna-Hodge expands practice

The Chamber of Commerce joined Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge as she introduced her newly expanded practice to friends, family and colleagues March 8. Capanna-Hodge is an educational psychologist and consultant and board-certified neurofeedback practitioner (BCN) who has more than 20 years of experience working with children, teens, adults, and families.

Dr. Capanna-Hodge serves families with an array of conditions, such as ADHD, Lyme disease, depression, anxiety, autism, and more.

Located at 898 Ethan Allen Highway for many years and now in a newly expanded space, Capanna-Hodge said she looks forward to serving more residents.