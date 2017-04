Whiplash, a fashion show fund-raiser in support of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, sponsored by Lucy’s and Whip Salon of Ridgefield, was held at the Aldrich on Thursday, April 6, and was attended by nearly 200 revelers.

Local models strutted their stuff on the catwalk, styled by Lucy’s fashions with hair and makeup looks by Whip Salon.

Amy Pal, owner of Whip Blow Dry Bar + Salon, organized the event and raised $14,000 for the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum.