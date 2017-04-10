Lowe shuts down Trumbull as Tigers stay unbeaten

Making his first start of the season, Collin Lowe showed why he is an ace.

Lowe, a senior right-hander, pitched a complete-game four-hitter as the Ridgefield High baseball team defeated host Trumbull, 4-2, on Monday afternoon.

It was the third win in four days for the Tigers, who improved to 3-0 this season. In the midst of a six-games-in-seven-days stretch, Ridgefield also plays tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday.

Lowe walked three batters and struck out 10 while throwing 108 pitches.

“He didn’t give up a real legit hit until the sixth [inning],” said Ridgefield head coach Paul Fabbri about Lowe. “It was a real strong performance against a good team.”

The Tigers went ahead in their first at-bat. John Thrasher singled, stole second, and scored on Colin Motill’s RBI single to give Ridgefield a 1-0 lead.

Junior third baseman Pete Columbia then continued his impressive start to the season by driving in Tony Macchia with a single in the top of the fourth.

Ridgefield carried its 2-0 lead into the top of the sixth. Macchia singled and went to second on Dan Ignatowich’s sacrifice bunt before scoring on Columbia’s second RBI single of the game. Columbia advanced to third on a passed ball and scored on a balk, extending the Tigers’ lead to 4-0.

“He’s been a pleasant surprise,” said Fabbri about Columbia. “He’s getting hits and driving in runs and doing nice job over there [at third base].”

Lowe hit his only rough patch in the bottom of the sixth, allowing three hits and a walk as Trumbull scored twice to cut its deficit in half. He escaped more damage by getting a fly ball and a strikeout to end the inning.

After Ridgefield went scoreless in the top of the seventh, Lowe kept the Eagles off the board in the bottom of the inning to close out the victory.

Notes: Thrasher, Motill, Lowe, and Columbia had two hits apiece. Macchia and Matt Colin added one hit apiece.

All of Ridgefield’s 10 hits were singles.

Trumbull dropped to 1-2 with the loss.