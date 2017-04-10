The Ridgefield Press

Berkshire Hathaway e-cycling event to benefit The Sunshine Kids

By The Ridgefield Press on April 10, 2017 in Business, Community, Happenings, News, People · 0 Comments

Berkshire Hathaway will hold an electronics recycling collection on Saturday, April 22, from 8-11 a.m. at 456 Main Street Ridgefield in the office’s back parking lot.  

“We are pleased to host this win/win event for the Ridgefield community and the Sunshine Kids on Earth Day,” said Josephine Simko, Ridgefield’s office leader.

For a minimum $20 suggested donation, residents can bring the following e-waste: Computers, printers, copiers, monitors & tvs, electronics, hard drives, cell phones, and IT hardware.

Newtech Recycling is a government licensed computer disposal company.

All of the proceeds will benefit The Sunshine Kids Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping kids with cancer.

