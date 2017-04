Copps Hill Plaza will have a new tenant come June — and it’s a local business.

MyEyeDr., an optometrist facility currently located at 17 Governor Street, will take over the former RadioShack location on Danbury Road. The space has been vacant since August 2016.

MyEyeDr. — a large corporation with more than 100 locations nationwide — has an office in Danbury and 17 other Connecticut towns.