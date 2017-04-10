Holy Week at Ridgebury Congregational Church

A service that retells Jesus’ final hours with communion, scripture readings, hymns and choral music, as candles are extinguished leaving the sanctuary in darkness and silence Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. In the church meetinghouse.

Easter Sunday service celebrating the Resurrection of Christ 10:00 a.m. in the Meetinghouse. Special music from Cecilia Burns, flute and James Walker, drums joining with the Church Choir.

Everyone is welcome at Ridgebury Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, located at 605 Ridgebury Road, at the corner of George Washington Highway. For more info: 203-748-2806.