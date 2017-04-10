The Ridgefield Press

Holy Week at Ridgebury Congregational Church

By The Ridgefield Press on April 10, 2017 in Community, Happenings, Religion · 0 Comments

Ridgebury Congregational Church

A service that retells Jesus’ final hours with communion, scripture readings, hymns and choral music, as candles are extinguished leaving the sanctuary in darkness and silence Thursday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. In the church meetinghouse.

Easter Sunday service celebrating the Resurrection of Christ 10:00 a.m. in the Meetinghouse. Special music from Cecilia Burns, flute and James Walker, drums joining with the Church Choir.

Everyone is welcome at Ridgebury Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, located at 605 Ridgebury Road, at the corner of George Washington Highway. For more info: 203-748-2806.

No related posts.

Tags: ,

Previous Post Recreation Notes: Running safety workshop Next Post Movement classes with Ridgefield Continuing Education
About author
The Ridgefield Press

The Ridgefield Press


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

The Ridgefield Press

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. The Ridgefield Press, 16 Bailey Avenue, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress