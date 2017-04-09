Price is right as Ridgefield beats North Haven, 4-1

Less than 24 hours after scoring 27 runs in a season-opening victory, the Ridgefield High baseball team was held to four runs Saturday morning.

But with Alex Price on the mound, that was plenty.

Price, a junior left-hander, allowed a single run (unearned) on two hits over five and one-third innings as the Tigers defeated North Haven, 4-1, at Ciuccoli Field. Price walked three batters and struck out three.

Senior Collin Lowe pitched the final one and two-thirds innings, holding North Haven scoreless to get the save. Lowe walked one and struck out four.

It was the second straight triumph for Ridgefield (2-0), which had routed Bunnell, 27-5, on Friday at Ciuccoli Field.

North Haven (1-2) scored its lone run in the top of the first, but the Tigers answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Lowe provided a two-run single and Tony Macchia added an RBI on a sacrifice fly.

The game’s only other run came in the bottom of the fourth, as Pete Columbia’s single scored Nick Cullinan.

Ridgefield was limited to three hits (two singles by Lowe and one by Columbia) but benefited from five walks. John Thrasher, Colin Motill and Matt Colin all walked and scored in the bottom of the first for the Tigers.

Notes: Price threw 104 pitches, retiring 21 of 24 of the batters he faced.

Thrasher and Motill both stole two bases for Ridgefield.

The Tigers committed three errors and North Haven committed one error.

Ridgefield continues its jam-packed schedule (six games in seven days) on Monday at Trumbull (11 a.m.). The Tigers also play Tuesday (home vs. Newtown, 4), Wednesday (home vs. Stamford, noon) and Thursday (home vs. Trinity Catholic, noon) before getting three days off.