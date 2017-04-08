Friday roundup: Ridgefield boys lax routs Danbury

Junior attackman Reid Kagan scored five goals as the Ridgefield High boys lacrosse team opened its season with a 17-3 road victory over Danbury on Friday.

Drew Fowler added four goals and two assists for the Tigers, and Dawson Muller contributed two goals and five assists.

Greg Gatto and Wes Carpenter each had two goals and an assist, while Chris Cozens and Braden McSpedon added one goal apiece and Harry Cushmore had an assist.

Chris Costello and Jerry Rutigliano combined to win 20 of 24 face-offs for Ridgefield.

Dan Parson started in goal for the Tigers and allowed one goal with no saves. Back-up Malcolm McGrath allowed two goals and made five saves.

Tough loss for RHS girls lax

At Tiger Hollow, the Ridgefield girls lacrosse team fell to Staples, 12-11, in overtime.

Staples forced a turnover and scored with five seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 11-11. The Wreckers then got the winning goal in overtime.

Caroline Curnal and Caitlin Slaminko each had two goals and an assist for Ridgefield, which led 6-4 at halftime. Kaitlyn McMullan and Maeve Tobin both scored two goals, while Caeleigh Tannian, Fair Smith and Lucie Picard added one goal apiece.

Freshman goalie Lexi Held finished with eight saves for the Tigers, who are now 1-1 this season.

RHS boys tennis sweeps Danbury

The Ridgefield High boys tennis team remained unbeaten by routing Danbury, 7-0, on Friday at the RHS courts.

Andrew Mercorella (6-3, 6-2), Tanner Daubenspeck (6-1, 6-3), Seth Prusko (6-3, 6-0), and Alec Pool (6-0, 3-6, 12-8 tiebreaker) won their singles matches for the Tigers, who improved their record to 3-0.

Adding doubles victories were Brian Song and Ramiro Davila (6-2, 6-2), Drew Warren and Jordan Gilbert (6-1, 6-3) and Shane Bowler and Jamie Crawford (6-0, 6-0).

Notes: The Ridgefield boys volleyball team swept Danbury, 3-0, on Friday in Danbury. Game scores and individual stats were not yet available.