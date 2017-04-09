Holy Week at First Congregational Church

Holy Week events at the First Congregational Church begins on Thursday evening, April 13, at 8:00 p.m., with a service recalling the Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples. The reading of scripture is accompanied with the gradual extinguishing of candles, leaving the sanctuary in darkness.

A family-friendly time of Good Friday worship will be held beginning at 3:00 p.m. on April 14. A series of participatory stations are designed for children and adults alike to recall the drama of Christ’s death in a way that is relevant to personal experience.

Easter Sunday worship begins with the annual Easter Dawn service at 6:30 a.m. in the church’s meditation garden. Due to the church’s construction project, entrance to the garden is through the gate on West Lane. In case of rain, the service will be in Shields house, next door to the church at 99 Main Street. The morning’s celebration of the Resurrection continues with services at 8:00, 9:30, and 11:00, featuring the church’s Celebration Ringers and Chancel Choir and brass. A special children’s message will be part of the 9:30 and 11:00 services.

Visitors are always welcome at the First Congregational Church, located by the Fountain at the corner of Main Street and West Lane in Ridgefield.