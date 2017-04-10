Playhouse, Ridgefield Academy team up to present Song of Mulan

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Ridgefield Academy Family Series brings the Song of Mulan, presented by Virginia Reparatory Theater, to the stage on Sunday, April 23 with performances at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Bring the family for this celebration of culture, honor and the fighting spirit! Kids can meet Mulan and have their picture taken with her in the lobby before the show! Based on the epic Chinese poem, The Ballad of Mulan, our noble Mulan embodies honor and heroism whose positive nature stands the test of time. When Mulan learns that her ailing father is drafted into Khan’s army, she protects him by serving in his place. Disguised as a man, she risks everything to maintain family honor. This noble Chinese folk tale features an extraordinary heroine, authentic costumes and props, and lovely songs. Make it a fun day out when you dine at Dimitri’s Diner (16 Prospect Street, Ridgefield) before or after the show and enjoy 10% off your meal when you show your ticket! This event is partially underwritten by Books on the Common, South Salem Animal Hospital/Noah’s Ark Animal Hospital with media sponsors Macaroni Kid Danbury-Bethel-Ridgefield and 98Q – 98.3fm.

As part of The Ridgefield Playhouse Arts for Everyone program, which helps make the performing arts available to economically disadvantaged residents of Fairfield County who cannot afford the cost of admission, even at reduced rates, the Union Savings Bank Arts for Everyone recipient is Kids in Crisis. The Playhouse was founded in the belief that arts can and do make a difference in the lives of people, and that accessibility to the arts should not be limited by one’s ability to pay. Arts for Everyone works with a wide range of non-profit organizations including ABC, Ability Beyond Disability, Danbury Youth Services, Family and Children’s Aid, Grassroots Tennis, Mental Health Associates of CT and the Out and About Club. Your donation helps provide tickets and transportation to the Playhouse.

For tickets ($15), call the box office at 203-438-5795, or visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.