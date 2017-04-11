Trombone Shorty brings New Orleans brass to Playhouse June 6

New Orleans native Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) began his career as a bandleader at the young age of six, toured internationally at age 12, and spent his teens playing with various brass bands throughout New Orleans and touring worldwide with Lenny Kravitz.

After a sold out performance in 2016, Trombone Shorty is set to return to The Ridgefield Playhouse!

Moffly Media Evening of Art, Wine and Jazz Series and Pepsi Rock Series presents Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue on Tuesday, June 6, at 8 p.m. with a night of hard-edged funk, hip-hop beats, rock dynamics and improvisational jazz! For tickets ($85), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online atridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT.