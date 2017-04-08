Buddy Guy takes Playhouse stage

The Ridgefield Playhouse and Pepsi Rock Series Powered by xfinity presents living blues legend Buddy Guy on Tuesday, April 25, at 8 p.m.

Buddy Guy has received 7 Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY Award, 34 Blues Music Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor, and the Presidential National Medal of Arts.

Rolling Stone Magazine ranked him No. 23 in its “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time.”

He has performed at the White House, he even persuaded President Obama to join him on a chorus of “Sweet Home Chicago.” In 2012, he published his long-awaited memoir, When I Left Home. Buddy Guy released his brand new studio album Born To Play Guitar on July 31, 2015 via Silvertone/RCA Records, which debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Blues Albums chart. M

