Girls lax clinic next week benefits Depuy scholarship

The Ridgefield High girls lacrosse team will host a two-day Spring Shamrock Shootout clinic at Scotts Ridge Middle School. The clinic, which is open to girls in grades 4-8 who have a US Lacrosse ID, takes place Monday, April 10, and Wednesday, April 12, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day.

“Our clinic is in celebration of our late lacrosse team captain, Carey Depuy (RHS ‘15),” said Cate Costigan, a senior on this year’s Ridgefield girls lacrosse team and one of the clinic’s organizers. “She was a great leader, wonderful friend and exceptional mentor. We look to carry forward all that she was and support her scholarship fund with this clinic.”

The clinic will emphasize stick work, small-sided drills and scrimmages. The cost is $60 and each participant will receive a free T-shirt. All proceeds benefit the Carey V. Depuy Kindness Scholarship.

“We thank our fellow RHS girls lacrosse team [players] and coach Cece Berger, [the] Ridgefield High School Girls Lacrosse Booster Club, [the] Ridgefield Parks & Recreation Department, and Ridgefield Youth Lacrosse for their support and encouragement,” added Lucie Picard, a senior on this year’s team and a clinic organizer along with Costigan.

For more information, or to sign up, send an email to [email protected]