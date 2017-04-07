Woodcock Nature Center, a nonprofit environmental education organization located in Ridgefield and Wilton, invites the community to visit Woodcock Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. to learn about its new Friends Of Woodcock program.

This new program provides a diverse array of volunteer activities for participants including event planning, marketing, community outreach, and program development as well as an opportunity to meet other members of the community with an interest in environmental education.

The focus of the meeting will be special events, including the very popular Wreath Festival, Where the Wild Things Run 5K Trail Run, and Under the Harvest Moon gala.

Woodcock board members and staff will speak with attendees about the events and their purpose and highlight areas where volunteers can provide support.

Drinks and light hors d’oeuvres will be provided.

To register, visit the “Get Involved” page of Woodcock’s website woodcocknaturecenter.org. Questions about the event can also be sent to to [email protected]