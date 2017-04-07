The Ridgefield Press

Alternating one-way traffic on Route 35 scheduled Monday through Wednesday

April 7, 2017

The state has announced alternating one-way traffic will be returning near the entrance of the Fox Hill next week.

Alternating one-way traffic can be expected to return at the Route 35 bridge repair project by the Fox Hill condominiums next week.

The project’s contractor is scheduling alternating one-way traffic between Monday, April 10, and Wednesday, April 12, Ryan Wodjenski of the state Department of Transportation notified the town on Friday, April 7.

Work at the site, requiring the alternating traffic, is usually scheduled to start after the morning commuter rush is over, and to end before the afternoon commute starts.

All work is weather permitting.

