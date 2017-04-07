Ridgefielder Madeline Brooks will be running the 121st Boston Marathon Monday, April 17, as a member of the Dana Farber team.

The Boston Marathon is the oldest and most iconic marathon in the country. Madeline has been an avid runner, running for both the Ridgefield High School Cross Country Team and the Ridgefield High School Track team.

Madeline will be graduating from Babson College, in Wellesley Massachusetts four weeks after she runs the race. The run will be 26.2 miles long and will encompass the infamous “heartbreak hill” during mile 20 of the race.

Madeline decided to run for the Dana Farber team after one of her family members was diagnosed with stage-four brain cancer.

She set out to raise $5,000 with the hopes of increasing that to $25,000.

All funds that Madeline raises on her run will be donated directly to the Claudia Barr Foundation, which provides doctors funds to research groundbreaking therapies for the most difficult cancers to treat.

To donate to Madeline’s run, visit http://www.runDFMC.org/2017/madelineb