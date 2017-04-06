RVNA welcomes Tonya DeAngelis to ‘HomeCare’

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) welcomed Tonya DeAngelis, RN, BSN, to HomeCare by RVNA, an RVNA non-medical home care subsidiary that provides live-in and hourly certified nursing assistants (CNA) and caregivers to clients in their homes.

HomeCare by RVNA caregivers perform a range of services from personal care to medication reminders to transportation and much more.

DeAngelis serves as HomeCare by RVNA’s clinical supervisor, overseeing office staff and caregivers in the field. A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University, DeAngelis holds both bachelor of science in nursing and registered nurse degrees and brings over 20 years of experience to the role.

“Tonya’s background as a nurse and her experience in hospitals and home care are all invaluable in this position,” says Heather McGhie, director of HomeCare by RVNA. “As an RN, Tonya is able to provide clinical oversight and training to our entire staff, ensuring that any medical issues our clients might experience are recognized and addressed quickly.

“This is a unique role in a non-medical home care agency, and we feel it is incredibly important.”

DeAngelis, a five-year Ridgefield resident, is married with two children, two cats, two dogs and loves sports and the outdoors.

“I’ve known RVNA by their excellent reputation for years and I’m very excited to now be here and be part of such a committed and energetic team,” said DeAngelis. “This role is a perfect match for my interests, skills and experience.”