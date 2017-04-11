Thrift Shop: Hold everything

A place for everything, and everything in its place, that’s the motto this week at the Thrift Shop. Are earrings and jewelry tossed about your dresser? Show them some love with our LOVE jewelry holder, which replicates the pop art LOVE sculpture with the letters LO over the letters VE. Are pictures, notes and memos cluttering your desk? Keep them organized and create a fun display with our pink toile memo board.

It’s important to be organized outside the house as well, and to help you we have two Vera Bradley shoulder bags. These are solid-colored cloth bags — one in black and one in burgundy — with patterned linings, closed tops and zippered outside pockets. If a picnic is in your future, our wicker basket is all set to go with plates, cups and utensils.

We are making progress on our new location and so appreciate the support of our donors, customers, volunteers, and the community. We’ll remain open at 15 Catoonah Street until the new site is ready with a complete inventory of wonderful items. Keep those donations coming and shop till you drop Monday through Friday from 12 to 4 and Saturday from 10 to 2.