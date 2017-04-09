The Ridgefield Press

Daniel White and Susan Bray marry

Mr. and Mrs. Daniel White

Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Bray of Dearborn, Mich., announce the marriage of Daniel White and Susan Bray. Daniel is the son of Holly White of Philadelphia, Pa., and formerly of Ridgefield, and grandson of Mary and the late Alfred Tulipani of Ridgefield.  They were married on Dec. 27 at St. Mary’s Church. The wedding was officiated by Msgr. Laurence Bronkiewicz and the reception was held at Bernard’s Restaurant.

Daniel is a magician who performs every week at the Nomad Hotel in New York City. He has had TV shows on the Discovery channel and the Travel channel and is a recurring guest on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. Susan is a model with Women 360 Management who has traveled and worked throughout Asia and Europe. They live in New York City.

