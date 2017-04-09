WCYO announces Paul Frucht as composer-in-residence

The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra (WCYO) has announced Paul Frucht as composer-in-residence for the 2017-18 season. Originally from Danbury, Frucht is an emerging composer whose work has been hailed for its “sense of lyricism, driving pulse and great urgency” (WQXR). Currently a doctoral of music arts candidate at Juilliard, he is the recipient of numerous honors and awards in composition. In 2015, he launched the Danbury Chamber Music Intensive, a summer festival of which he is the artistic director.

The composer-in-residence program directly supports the WCYO’s mission to educate and inspire young musicians. During his residency, Frucht will compose a piece for each ensemble — string ensemble, wind ensemble and symphony orchestra — to be performed during the season. He will begin working with students at the annual fall retreat in September and collaborate with the WCYO artistic staff throughout the year. He will also coordinate a program for student composers, which will include reading of orchestral compositions by music director Eric Mahl and the WCYO Symphony Orchestra. The WCYO composer-in-residence program is designed to foster connections between youth musicians and emerging composers and provide the opportunity to premier commissioned works.

For more information about the WCYO, the April 20 open rehearsal and June auditions for the 2017-18 season, visit wctyo.org or [email protected].