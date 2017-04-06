The Ridgefield Press

Graham Clarke concert Saturday

By The Ridgefield Press on April 6, 2017 in Community, Happenings, People · 0 Comments

The Ridgefield Library’s Concerts for Young Families series welcomes Graham Clarke to perform his popular children’s concert. Clarke’s interactive and engaging music for children ages 5 and younger will be held on Saturday, April 8, from 11:30 to 12:15 in the library’s Main Program Room on the lower level.  Clarke performs at libraries and preschools and is available for birthday parties. His music CDs will be available for purchase. The event is free of charge and no registration is required.

For more information, see Clarke’s website at grahamclarkemusic.weebly.com/ or call children’s services at 203-438-2282, ext. 12002.

