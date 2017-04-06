Prevention Plus: Alcohol awareness month

Editor’s note: This week’s Prevention Plus column was written by Megan C, a young adult in recovery from Ridgefield. The Ridgefield Prevention Council asked Megan to tell her story and what AA means to her recovery as part of its initiative to discuss National Alcohol Awareness Month in April. “AA is not the only path to recovery, but for many people, it is a powerful recovery resource,” said Laura Cleary of the Ridgefield Community Coalition Against Substance Abuse. “Thank you to Megan for sharing some of her story!”

“Alcoholic? I can’t be, because ___ (insert excuse).”

Many people could fill in the blank with a number of excuses as to why they’re not an alcoholic. I said, “I’m too young.” At 18 I entered the rooms of Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), hesitant that this simple, free program could help me end my seemingly endless struggles. At that first meeting I learned that alcoholism doesn’t care about your age, income, gender, race, or any characteristic we think keeps us safe from this disease. Alcoholism wants to control you and destroy anything that gets in its lethal way. In the rooms of AA, I found a new way to live my life without alcohol and a fellowship of men and women who knew my story the moment I walked in. AA is for any and all. The only requirement is a desire to stop drinking; the rest is up to you.

Help is there for anyone who thinks they may have a problem with alcohol.

For information (including meeting locations), visit ct-aa.org or call 1-866-783-7712. For prevention/treatment information, and information about local AA meetings, visit the RPC website ridgefieldpreventioncouncil.org or contact [email protected].