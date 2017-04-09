Library Lines: Introducing our new children’s librarian

If you have been in the Lodewick Children’s Library in the last few weeks, you may have noticed a new face at the desk and facilitating some programs. Shay Glass, our new children’s librarian, is originally from Georgia, but moved to Boston to get his master’s degrees in library science and children’s literature at Simmons College. After several years working at libraries in the mountains of North Carolina and in Portland, Ore., he is excited to be back in New England and settled in one place. In addition to providing reference assistance and reading recommendations, Shay will be purchasing materials for the juvenile fiction (chapter book) collection and bringing his experience and fresh ideas to many of our programs, especially STEAM activities such as Lego Challenge, robotics, Maker Crafts, and more. Shay fills the position formerly held by Mary Beth Rassulo, who is now assistant director at the Easton Public Library.

“I’m thrilled to be here,” Shay said. “Some of my favorite things include reading children’s books and talking about them, so I’d love to hear about all the books you’re reading and how you feel about them!”

We invite you to stop by soon and welcome him to Ridgefield.

Mary Rindfleisch is assistant director at the Ridgefield Library. She may be reached at 203-438-2282, ext. 11009, or [email protected]