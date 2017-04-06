Cemetery cleanup volunteers wanted Saturday

Looking for a rewarding Saturday morning activity? Come join the town Graveyard Committee for its annual spring cemetery cleanup and help spiff up the Mapleshade and Olde Town graveyards.

The date is Saturday, April 8 (rain date is Saturday, April 22).

This year the committee plans to remove some overgrown bushes and invasive vegetation along several rows of tombstones in preparation for the upcoming graveyard walking tour Sunday, April 30.

Be sure to wear long sleeves and bring heavy gloves, hand saws, loppers, pruners, rakes, and tarps if available — please, no power tools.

Meet at 9 a.m. in Mapleshade Cemetery, whose entrance is at the corner of North Street and Mapleshade Road.

For more information, call Hannah at 203-244-8408.