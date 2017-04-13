Annual RABC golf outing May 3

The annual A Better Chance in Ridgefield (RABC) annual golf outing starts at noon Wednesday, May 3, at the Ridgefield Golf Course.

This event includes lunch at the course and an afternoon of golf followed by a country-style dinner at Wicklo’s Maple Hill Farm.

A hole-in-one wins a two-year lease of a BMW, courtesy of BMW of the Hudson Valley, and many raffle prizes will be on hand that will please the golfers.

Registration is $175 per person, which includes greens fees, golf cart, lunch, dinner, and contribution to RABC.

For more information and to sign up, email [email protected]