RIFF seeks volunteers

The Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF) is seeking volunteers to help before and during its second annual festival, happening May 19 to 21 at five venues around town. RIFF will host a meeting for those interested at the Ridgefield Library on Sunday, April 23, at 2 p.m. in the Kellen Children’s Program Room on the main level. Volunteers may also sign up at riff.website/volunteer-form/.

In RIFF’s inaugural year, several filmmakers traveled from as far away as China and Los Angeles to Ridgefield to attend screenings of their films. In a show of the town’s great hospitality and welcoming spirit, some Ridgefield residents opened their homes to these visiting filmmakers. Once again, RIFF is searching for hosts for visiting filmmakers. For more information, email [email protected]

“We were so impressed with Ridgefield residents and businesses last year, who opened their homes to filmmakers, their wallets in support of the festival, and came out in droves to support the hard work of filmmakers by attending the festival,” recalled RIFF founder Joanne Hudson. “We got so much positive feedback from filmmakers on the friendliness of our town that they went and rated us among the top 100 film festivals (on FilmFreeway) in our very first year.”