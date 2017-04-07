The Ridgefield Press

Gone Country BBQ will be at Spring Stroll

By The Ridgefield Press on April 7, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The Downtown Ridgefield Spring Stroll is Friday, May 5, and the fourth annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival in Ridgefield runs Saturday and Sunday, May 6 and 7.

Gone Country is a collaboration between the Ridgefield Rotary Club and the Lounsbury House. More than 5,000 attended last year.

In addition to being the state BBQ championship, it features kids rides and musical performances — headline artists will be Erik Kreig, Jesse Lynch and Michelle DeAngelis.  

More information is available at RidgefieldBBQCT.com

