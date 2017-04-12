The Ridgefield Press

BandJam 2017 is back

By The Ridgefield Press on April 12, 2017 in Community, Happenings, News · 0 Comments

The area’s hottest musical competition, known as BandJam 2017, will bring eight high-octane bands to compete at the Ridgefield Playhouse. The competition, hosted by Christine O’Leary, will take place on Sunday, April 30, at 4 p.m. The kids who are performing hail from all corners of Fairfield County and parts of Westchester, N.Y.

The high school bands include Orbit (Weston), Mr. Boy (New Fairfield), Gilbert (Katonah, N.Y.), and The Playmates (Southbury). Middle school bands competing are Abby and the Roadsters (South Salem, N.Y), 2 Minute Minors (Ridgefield), RED (Stamford), and Solid (Redding).

For tickets ($20, students $15), call or visit the box office, 203-438-5795 or go online at ridgefieldplayhouse.org.  

