‘Smooth Sailing Ahead’ at RVNA April 25

The Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association (RVNA) is organizing an educational presentation on Tuesday, April 25, titled Smooth Sailing Ahead: Effectively Adapting to Life’s Changes at the RVNA Center for Exceptional Care. For many people, the golden years can be an adjustment period as they deal with change. Some changes are expected and easy to cope with, while others may be surprising, such as an unexpected decline in health. Two experts from RVNA will speak: Barbara L. Newland, RVNA director of community health and wellness and certified aging specialist, and Melissa Woodhouse, RVNA assistant rehabilitation manager and occupational therapist. Newland and Woodhouse will share ways to stay safe and healthy and manage the waves as you navigate through life’s inevitable transitions. Universal design, home modifications, aging-in-place, mobility challenges, and durable medical equipment will be among the topics discussed. This presentation will take place on Tuesday, April 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at RVNA. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP at 203-438-5555. RVNA is located at 27 Governor Street.

