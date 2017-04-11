Lounsbury House events in April

Join us on Thursday, April 20, at 1 p.m. as the Lounsbury House Women’s Committee hosts nationally recognized master floral designer and former White House florist Ruth Loiseau. Ruth has created magnificent floral designs for special events at the White House since the Reagan administration — these include the visit of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, the NATO summit, and state dinners as well as the visits of Queen Elizabeth II. She was presented with a Certificate of Appreciation by Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1998 and continues to assist with special events for the current administration. She will share with us her stories and provide attendees with a glimpse of what it was like to work inside the White House and with the first ladies.

Tickets are $45 per person and may be purchased online at lounsburyhouse.org or by calling 203-438-6962. Refreshments will be served.

It’s that time again when Ridgefield goes country. Lounsbury House, in partnership with Ridgefield Rotary of Connecticut, will be hosting the fourth annual Ridgefield Gone Country BBQ Festival on Saturday, May 6, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Join us for great food and family fun, including rides, games, live entertainment, and much more.