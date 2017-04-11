First Congregational Church plans women’s retreat

The women of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield are planning a women’s retreat on Saturday, April 22, that is open to the greater community. The Sweet Life Café, the theme of the retreat, will be a time to slow down and enjoy a warm cup of coffee or tea with friends and savor time with God. The retreat is open to women of all ages from the church, as well as their friends and women from our greater community.

The retreat begins with breakfast on Saturday, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. and the program ends at 3:30 p.m. The Sweet Life Café retreat will be held in a relaxing and casual space at The Matrix Conference & Banquet Center, 39 Old Ridgebury Road in Danbury. The registration fee is $50.

Register by sending a check in the amount of $50 payable to First Congregational Church (Memo: FCC Women’s Retreat) and mail it to the church at 103 Main Street, Ridgefield CT 06877. Include name, contact information and any dietary restrictions. The registration deadline is Sunday, April 9.

Email Sue Glendinning at [email protected] for more information.