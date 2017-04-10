The Ridgefield Press

Movement classes with Ridgefield Continuing Education

April 10, 2017

Tai Chi, Yoga, Body Precision, and other movement classes start soon through Ridgefield Continuing Education. These classes help relieve stress, increase strength and flexibility, ans improve balance, coordination and circulation, and they can be practiced by anyone.

Tai Chi with Gwen Roman meets on Wednesdays, April 19 through June 7 (eight sessions, $96, East Ridge Middle School). Beginning Tai Chi meets from 6:40 to7:40 p.m. and Tai Chi Intermediate meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Morning Yoga Kickstart starts April 17 (9:30 to 10:30 a.m.) and April 5 (8:15 to 9:30 a.m.). Evening yoga starts April 24 and 27 (7:15 to 8:30 p.m.). Body Precision, 60 minutes of interval training, starts April 18 (6 to 7 p.m.). Zumba, Qi 3, Qi Gong, Pilates, Yoga Nidra, and Yoga-lates are also available. Details at ridgefieldschools.org or phone Peggy Bruno at 203-431-2812 to register.

