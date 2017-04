Nick Ives will speak at a wine-and-cheese social at the Keeler Tavern Museum on “Masonic Leadership During the Revolutionary War” Sunday, April 9, at 4 p.m.

Ives, a member of the Connecticut Masonic Grand Lodge, is a doctoral candidate in leadership.

A suggested donation of $10 may be made to the 1777 Wooster — Sons of Liberty Foundation, a 501(c)(3) educational charity.