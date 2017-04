Robert Reitzfeld will exhibit his densely colored paintings that weave figurative and pop elements into abstract designs from April 2 to 28 in the Ridgefield Library’s gallery on the lower level. There will be an artist’s reception on Saturday, April 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. where people can meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments.

For more information, visit ridgefieldlibrary.org or call 203-438-2282.