Ridgefield Folk, the Ridgefield Library’s live music series, begins its spring 2017 season with The Way Down Wanderers on Sunday, April 9, at 2 p.m.

Ridgefield Folk continues with Joy Ike on Sunday, April 30, at 2 p.m. and Heather Maloney on Sunday, June 11, at 2 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door from 1 p.m. on the day of the show. Doors open at 1:30 and concerts begin at 2. Concerts are free, thanks to the Friends of the Library. Call 203-438-2282 for more information.