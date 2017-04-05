Electrical fire on Scodon Drive leaves burn, smoke damage

A residential fire on Scodon Drive left nobody harmed Wednesday afternoon, but according to police on scene there was some leftover burn and smoke damage.

An officer told The Ridgefield Press that the fire was electrical in nature and that it started in the second floor of the home.

There was water damage on both the first and second floors.

The town’s fire marshal has not yet released the cause of the blaze yet.

There were reports of flames on the scene and heavy smoke.

A Danbury tanker was called but the situation was quickly deemed a “non emergency” by Ridgefield crews at the scene.