The American Legion Post 78 of Ridgefield is sponsoring an essay contest to promote the principles of Americanism and appreciation of the freedoms that citizens enjoy.

All Ridgefield High School seniors are eligible to participate.

A cash prize will be awarded to the best essay submitted.

Interested students may get a contest entry form at the counseling center.

Deadline for submissions is Monday, May 1.

For more information, email Dr. John K. Fisher at [email protected]