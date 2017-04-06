The Ridgefield Press

Letter: Ridgefield fuel depot poses significant environmental risks

By The Ridgefield Press on April 6, 2017 in Community, Letters, Town Government · 0 Comments

To the Editor:

Shameful. A 15-year-old underground fuel storage tank is old by today’s standards. Ridgefield’s more than 30-year-old fuel depot underground tanks present a significant risk of soil and groundwater contamination, and apparently are in violation of the Connecticut Underground Storage Tank Regulations.

Is no one managing environmental compliance for the town?

The Ridgefield Inland Wetlands Board is tasked with protecting the town wetlands, yet the risk to environmental quality posed by the town’s obsolete fuel depot has been allowed to persist within a short distance of the Great Swamp, a major wetland within the town. Irresponsible and hypocritical.

Dave Scott

